Peruzzi’s Former Boss Fires Back At Davido

We reported earlier that singer Davido threw a subtle jab at King Patrick, Peruzzi’s former boss by asking him to seek help if he is so depressed.

Well, Patrick has fired back at him. replying to the DMW boss, Patrick alleged that the singer is only feeling stupid by popping babies and giving ladies STDS.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, Patrick also accused the singer of committing incest.

The duo have been at loggerhead over Peruzzi.

See his reaction below: