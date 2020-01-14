Photographer Narrates How He Was Bullied By ‘Rich Man’ Who Bashed His Car

by Michael Isaac

A Nigerian photographer identified as Tayo has shared a shocking story of how a man rammed his car and bullied him.

Tayo expressed that the man had tagged him a commoner and hinted that there was nothing he could do.

Taking to Twitter, Tayo narrated the story as he called for help to get him justice.

READ ALSO – ‘People Cyberbully Me Over My Dad’s Action’ – Zahra Buhari (Video)

According to his story, the man hinted to traffic officials that he rather give them money than fix ‘a commoner’s vehicle’

Tayo also said that the man bashed his car twice as he laughed about it.

See Full Story Here:

 

Nigerian Photographer
Tayo’s Twitter Post
Nigerian Photographer
More Photos
Tags from the story
Nigerian Photographer
0

You may also like

Ogunlesi Takes His Reported Appointment As Buhari’s New Media Aide With A Pinch Of Salt

Mother Of Three Axes Husband To Death In Auchi

Woman Bought Two Children From Kidnappers; A Boy At N450,000, A Girl At N150,000

Oshiomole Calls For The Arrest Of Politicians Buying PVCs

40,093 PHCN Staff Cleared By FG For Severance Benefit

Delta To Build N3.6bn Floating Market

Gas To Be Provided To Homes Via Pipelines Soon – NNPC

Close Associate Of Boko Haram Leader Found Dead – DHQ

Niger Delta Fishermen Demands N4.32b Compensation From Shell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *