Photos: Toke Makinwa Wows In All-Black Bikini

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has gotten many jaws dropping, following a new set of photos she shared on her page.

The stunning OAP wowed in an all-black bikini as she flaunted her chiselled body to the delight of her fans.

She captioned one of the photos; ”Perfect day to get wet”

Makinwa paired the outfit with matching black heels as she seductively posed by the pool for her photos.

See more photos below and share your thoughts with us.