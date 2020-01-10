‘Plastic Melts’ – Juliet Ibrahim Flaunts Her Curves (Photo)

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, recently took to social media to flaunt her beautiful curves.

The film star also used the opportunity to throw a light shade at ladies who have undergone surgery to enhance their bodies.

The actress advised them not to stand too close to the heater, because plastic melts.

The pretty Ghanaian actress is one film star who is known for her lovely figure and she does not hesitate to flaunt it at will. Just recently, the actress took to her Instagram page to show off her curves for the umpteenth time.

See Photos Here: