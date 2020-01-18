General NewsWorld news

Police Arrest Mom, Grandparents For Locking Children In Wooden Cages

By Temitope Alabi

The Police in Alabam, US, has arrested a mum, grandmother and grandfather for allegedly locking children in cages.

The suspects Pamela Deloris Bond, 66; James H. Boyd, 69, and Kylla Michelle Mann, 30, were arrested by a team of policemen led by Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

Police upon storming the home noticed the wooden cage with locks and said they believed that the family had locked the children in the cage multiple times.

The suspects have been charged with two counts of aggravated abuse of a child less than 6 years of age and two counts of reckless endangerment and Pamela Bond charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence.

All five children have been placed in the state Department of Human Resources custody.

