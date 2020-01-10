Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of Lady Who Was Stabbed In Lagos

Four suspects, Ugochukwu Udochukwu, Chidiebere Nnanna, Samuel Nnanna and David Obi, have been arrested by the Lagos state police command for stabbing a lady, Moradeun Balogun, to death.

Recall Moradeun was killed while she was returning from work on Monday on November 2nd 2019.

Moradeun who was engaged and planning her wedding as at the time of her death, was on her way back from work with her laptop strapped on her back when she was attacked by the hoodlums.

She was attacked around the NCIE bus stop in the Gbagada area of Lagos state and taken to R Jolad hospital before they transferred her to Gbagada General Hospital where she died moments later because of an excessive loss of blood.

Parading the suspects the Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, CP Hakeem Odumosu, said

“Moradeun Balogun, 28, was attacked on her way from work at the NCIE bus stop, Gbagada. The deceased was stabbed in her neck and her Lenovo computer laptop was stolen. Four suspects, Ugochukwu Udochukwu, Chidiebere Nnanna, Samuel Nnanna and David Obi, were arrested in connection with the crime. The suspects are giving useful information to aid the investigation, after which they will be charged.”