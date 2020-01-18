Metro News

Police Arrest University Professor Over Baby Factory

By Temitope Alabi

The Kano State police command has arrested an academic, Professor Solomon Musa Tarfa over an alleged baby factory operating in the state.

Reports have it that nineteen inmates of both sexes and various ages were rescued in a raid carried out on December 25, 2019 at the orphanage home called ‘Du Mercy Children Development Ministry’.

Read Also: Baby Factory Discovered In Lagos, Pregnant Girls Rescued

Tarfa has reportedly been operating for over two decades and was working alongside one Chidi Christopher who runs a maternity clinic at Nomansland area of Kano.

The pair would allegedly steal newborn babies from their parents after birth and according to Kano Police Spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, one Dr Nwoye who is currently at large gave ante-natal care to pregnant women after which he handed over their babies to the orphanage home.

Professor Tarfa’s wife, Mercy was also accused of facilitating the procurement of kids through other illegal means.

Kiyawa said;

 

“In our sustained effort to recover more missing children, the command on 25 December, 2019, got credible information that one professor Solomon Musa Tarfa of No. 15 Iroko Avenue, Nomansland Kano operates a private orphanage home named Du Mercy Children Development Ministry without government approval.

“He used the orphanage home to house children of both sexes reasonably believed to be illegally obtained”

 

