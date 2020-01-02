Police Confirm Arrest Of Mastermind Of Abuja Bank Robbery

by Verity Awala
The police have confirmed the arrest of the suspected mastermind of the robbery attack at a bank in Abuja.

Anjuri Manzah, spokesman of the federal capital territory (FCT) police command, confirmed the arrest on Thursday, there reports.

The suspect it was gathered is currently being interrogated at the command’s headquarters.

Three members of the robbery gang were arrested during a failed robbery operation at a First Bank, in Mpape area of the FCT — While one of the robbers was reportedly shot dead.

Elijah David, one of the Robert suspects had fingered Larry Ehizo, an employee of the bank, saying he led his gang to rob the bank.

He said, “Ehizo told us that the job could fetch about N7m. After we entered the bank, we saw a riot policeman on duty but sleeping, so Obinna pointed a pistol at him and we tied him with an old sponge. ”

“Mr Larry told us that he would keep the other door open for us. So, Larry and Obinna later went upstairs with a pair of pliers to disconnect the CCTV.”

