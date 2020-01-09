Policeman With POS Demands ATM Card Of Nigerian Man (Video)

by Michael Isaac

In a viral video shared on the Internet, an officer of the Nigeria police force was seen asking for a young man’s ATM card, in an attempt to extort money from the harmless man.

It was gathered that the policeman, ready to accept payment electronically was standby with a POS machine.

From the video shared, the young man was seen yelling that he would not give the officer his card.

A crowd was also spotted on the busy road where the young man was raising his voice against the police officer.

Watch The Video Here:

