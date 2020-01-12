Popular Nigerian Church Redresses Female Photographer Who Wore Trouser For A Wedding

A female photographer has taken to social media to share her experience in a popular Nigerian church.

According to the young lady, she had gone to MFM for a wedding dressed in a top and trouser but was made to modify her dressing to suit the church’s dress code.

The photographer was made to tie a wrapper on the trouser she was wearing and wear a different scarf for her head.

She wrote;

”How I prepared to go work Vs How MFM dressed me.

Story: I went to nmudene for this wedding gig. And when I prepared to leave Benin for it, I didn’t really consider the church. So I dressed for it and those people weren’t having it, so they clothe me.”