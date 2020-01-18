General News

Port Harcourt Serial Killer, Gracious David Spotted Wearing Church Tag Inside Courtroom

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Gracious David West
Gracious David West

Port Harcourt serial killer, Gracious David West became the cynosure of all eyes during his court hearing on Friday, 17 January as he was spotted wearing church tag around his neck.

The tag which was worn by the notorious killer read: ‘5 nights of glory.

Gracious was placed on the wanted list of the police from July before he was finally caught in September 2019.

Read AlsoSuspected Port Harcourt Serial Killer, Gracious David-West Identifies 7 Victims In Mortuary

According to reports, he is suspected to have killed at least 15 women, mostly in the city of Port Harcourt.

However, since his arrest, he has confessed to killing over 15 ladies.

More photo blow:

 

