Powerful External Individuals Responsible For Attack On Kogi Peole: Govt

Kogi State Government says it has a strong suspicion that external forces are responsible for the attack on defenceless citizens of the state.

The government said it was already working hard to unlock “strong suspicions of external sponsorship of terror against the people of the state by people who want to swim into 2023 in the blood of Nigerians”.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Communication Strategy, Kingsley Fanwo, while speaking with newsmen in Lokoja, Saturday, said some powerful individuals in the country were playing politics with blood its citizens by discrediting the much-credited security architecture in Kogi State.

He said: “There are certain individuals who thought we did not know the roles they played in the build-up and even during the November 16 Governorship election in the State when they worked against the party because their second eye was already on the 2023 Presidential election.

“The Governor of Kogi State was recently re-elected to pilot the affairs of the State, the mandate which reaffirmed the confidence of the people in the governor. One of the biggest positives that worked in the Governor’s favour was his success at securing the state.

“Governor Yahaya Bello is committed to serving the people in justification of the overwhelming endorsement by the electorate. His focus is Kogi State and the well-being of the people. Those who don’t know what will happen in January 2020 are already looking at 2023.

“We call on the security agencies to dig deeper than normal to unravel the masterminds of the Tawari attack and their sponsors. The Government of Kogi State will do everything constitutional to protect her citizens. Our people should keep working with security agencies by giving timely information to prevent crimes.”