Presidency’s Response Proves APC Has Truly Become Comatose: PDP

by Verity Awala
PDP APC
PDP APC

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) says the presidency’s reaction to its statement concerning the All Progressives Congress(APC) further proves that the APC has become comatose.

This comes after the presidency in a statement on Thursday said that PDP represents the biggest obstacle to good governance and change.

Reacting to the statement, PDP said that President Muhammadu Buhari has “abandoned governance to engage in threnody for his dysfunctional APC.”

The statement read thus: “The PDP says the vituperation by the Presidency in desperate defence of the fizzling APC, is a further confirmation that the APC has become comatose.”

Read Also: Atiku, PDP Represent Nigeria’s Wasted Past: APC

“The Presidency’s response to the PDP further shows that President Buhari has abandoned governance to engage in threnody for his dysfunctional APC.”

“Our party also notes that a reading of the reaction from the Presidency further strengthens the fact that the Buhari’s administration has become uncoordinated and ill-equipped for governance.”

Tags from the story
All Progressives Congress(APC), Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)
0

You may also like

PDP – Buhari’s 2016 Budget A Big Fraud

Makarfi Urges Security Agencies To Probe Sheriff’s Assassination Claim

INEC Verdict: Tukur-Led PDP Waves White Flag At Baraje-Led Faction

CNPP Asks Jonathan To Wade Into Rivers Crisis

Chicken Farm Saga: Challenge Your Impeachment In Court, S/East APC Tells Onyebuchi

Suspend Senate President Saraki, Not Me – Senator Marafa

Buhari’s Certificate: PDP Threatens To Pass Vote Of No-Confidence On INEC

Metuh Lacks Power To Announce Date Of PDP Convention, Says Okupe

Suntai’s Letter Tears Taraba Assembly Apart As Wife Resists Attempt To See Governor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *