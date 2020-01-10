President Buhari Insists On ASUU Joining IPPIS

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his stance that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) must join the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

ASUU paid a courtesy visit to the President on Thursday but could not convince the federal government to shift ground.

The president, at the meeting in Abuja, attended by ministers, insisted on ASUU complying with the government’s directive to enrol into the scheme.

President Buhari also reiterated his commitment to improving the infrastructures in universities across the nation.

At the meeting, it was also revealed that 137,016 academic and non-academic staff members of universities, 96,090 had so far been enrolled into IPPIS by the Minister of Finance, Minister, Zainab Ahmed.