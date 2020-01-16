President Buhari Is Calling For War, Fani-Kayode Says

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari is begging for war in Nigeria.

The former minister made this statement while reacting to Ayo Adebanjo’s statement that President Buhari is stylishly leading Nigeria into war.

This seems to be in connection with the proscription of the South West security outfit “Amotekun.”

The former minister expressed that if care is not taken, the most inconsequential thing may ignite the embers of war in Nigeria; which he claimed would be the most barbaric in Nigeria.

See his tweet below: