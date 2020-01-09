Proposed Increase In Electric Tariff Unacceptable: House Minority Leader

by Verity Awala

Ndudi Elumelu, minority leader of the house of representatives, has described the proposed increase of electricity tariff in the country as unacceptable.

Following the announcement by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) of a review of the multi-year tariff order (MYTO) 2015 and the minimum remittance order (MRO), electricity distribution companies (DisCos) have said that they will increase their tariffs from April 11th.

However, in a statement by Elumelu on Thursday, he asked NERC to “end all contemplation in that direction”.

The minority leader said an increase in electricity tariff would further “aggravate the economic situation in the country”.

He said, “Nigerians are currently passing through grave economic stress and anything that would aggravate the situation such as an increase in electricity tariff is completely unacceptable. ”

“Electricity is pivotal to the economic and social lives of Nigerians and NERC should rather seek ways of making power affordable and available to Nigerians, in line with its establishment laws, instead of increase in tariff.”

