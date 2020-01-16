‘Put Your Trust In God’ – Actress Damilola Adegbite (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Damilola Adegbite
Nigerian actress, Damilola Adegbite

Actress Damilola Adegbite has advised her fans to put their trust in God alone.

The actress has revealed that she prayed for a son every day when she found out she was pregnant and God blessed her with one.

Adegbite noted that God always answers honest and heartfelt prayers.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Adegbite explained that she decided to share the word that she wants to hold firmly to this year.

