‘Put Your Trust In God’ – Actress Damilola Adegbite (Video)

Actress Damilola Adegbite has advised her fans to put their trust in God alone.
The actress has revealed that she prayed for a son every day when she found out she was pregnant and God blessed her with one.
Adegbite noted that God always answers honest and heartfelt prayers.
In a post shared on her Instagram page, Adegbite explained that she decided to share the word that she wants to hold firmly to this year.
Me lying down like a goat after forcing myself to workout this morning. Quiet Saturday, the birds are singing and Brian’s here harassing me 🥰 Thought to share this word that I’m holding firmly on to this year. Put your trust in God alone. Not man. God. He answers honest, heartfelt prayers. Whatever you need/want, tell him. He never fails, only always exceeds our expectations. This little man in my life is proof on soo many levels. I prayed for him everyday from the first day I found out I was pregnant. I even told God that I wanted a boy (for my own selfish reasons) and here he is. Don’t know who might need this today. God hears us when we call on him!!!