‘Put Your Trust In God’ – Actress Damilola Adegbite (Video)

Actress Damilola Adegbite has advised her fans to put their trust in God alone.

The actress has revealed that she prayed for a son every day when she found out she was pregnant and God blessed her with one.

Adegbite noted that God always answers honest and heartfelt prayers.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, Adegbite explained that she decided to share the word that she wants to hold firmly to this year.

