Rapper, Erigga Sends Out Memo To People Faking It On Social Media

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian rapper, Erigga has taken to his Twitter handle to give out a life lesson to people faking it on social media.

Erigga
Rapper Erigga

Recall that the rapper took a swipe at celebrities living fake life in Lagos a day ago, pointing out that social media makes people envy individuals they should actually pity.

Also Read: Social Media Will Make You Envy People Who Deserve Pity: Rapper Erigga

Now the Warri-based rapper is back again with another lifestyle hack. The rapper advised people faking it on social media to block their neighbours who know the reality of their situations before displaying affluence that doesn’t exist.

See his tweet below:

Tags from the story
Erigga, social media
0

You may also like

‘Let me rape my cousin before the world ends, I cannot die virgin’ – Nigerians react to claim the world will end today September 23rd

Aluu 4: Coxson Lelebori, Prime Suspect, in Police Net

Nnamdi Kanu decorated as the “Greatest Warrior” of Biafra Land (photos)

If we manage our resources well, Nigeria shouldn’t be a poor country – Gbenga Daniel

Mention the parties offering bribe to INEC and security agencies – PDP Tells Prof. Attahiru Jega

ALUU 4: Finally, court sentence 3 people to death for murder

YNaija’s 20 Best Dressed Celebrities Of 2012

Diaries Of A Broken Heart: Part III

Diaries Of A Broken Heart: Part III

Pastor E.A. Adeboye visits Buhari in London (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *