Rapper, Erigga Sends Out Memo To People Faking It On Social Media

Popular Nigerian rapper, Erigga has taken to his Twitter handle to give out a life lesson to people faking it on social media.

Recall that the rapper took a swipe at celebrities living fake life in Lagos a day ago, pointing out that social media makes people envy individuals they should actually pity.

Now the Warri-based rapper is back again with another lifestyle hack. The rapper advised people faking it on social media to block their neighbours who know the reality of their situations before displaying affluence that doesn’t exist.

See his tweet below: