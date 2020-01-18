Entertainment

Rapper Future Asks His Babymama To Undergo Mental, Psychological Examination

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Rapper Future
American Rapper Future

Popular American rapper, Future has accused his alleged baby mama Eliza Reign of tarnishing his image on social media and wants her to undergo a mental exam in court.

According to court records obtained by The Blast, Future is asking the court to force his alleged baby mama to undergo the mental exam. The court paper read “psychological and mental health evaluation of petitioner Eliza Seraphin.”

In the docs, Future reportedly accuses Eliza of trashing his good name on social media. He believes she is suffering from a mental disorder and wants the court to intervene. Future pointed to Eliza’s alleged history of violence and old assault arrests.

READ ALSO – American Rapper, Future Arrives Lagos Ahead Of His Show (Video)

He also accuses her of plotting to get pregnant by a rich man but didn’t address whether he is the father to Eliza’s daughter Reign.

Future, who is currently dating 23-year-old model Lori Harvey is demanding Eliza undergo the mental exam to determine if she is fit to be a mother.

 

