Rapper Reacts After DJ Cuppy Asks ‘What Will Naira Marley Do?’ (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has reacted to DJ Cuppy’s tweet after she mentioned him in her state of confusion.

The singer who has been a huge sensation to Nigerians have also won the hearts of other celebrities alike.

As more and more Nigerians identify as Marlians, DJ Cuppy seem to be one celebrity on top of the Marlian list.

On Twitter, she wrote: “When in doubt, I simply ask myself… ‘what will Naira Marley do?’ #Marlian”

Reacting to that, the singer said: “I will never break.”

