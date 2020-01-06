Rare Video Of Burna Boy Carrying His Girlfriends’ Bestfriend Emerges Online

by Amaka Odozi

A video of Nigerian singer, Burna Boy playfully carrying his Jamaican girlfriend, Stefflon Don’s best-friend in an attempt to throw her into the pool has surfaced online.

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don
Afro-fusion artiste, Burna Boy and his rapper girlfriend, Stefflon Don

The self-acclaimed African Giant and his girlfriend had set out to spend quality time with their friends at a resort in Lagos.

The couple held on to each other as they enjoyed a boat cruise while heading to their destination.

While trying to have a good time, the singer lifted his girlfriend’s friend along with another chiseled man with the intention of throwing her into the water so she could swim with them.

However, they got more than they bargained for as the lady’s breast almost popped out from her outfit.

Information Nigeria recalls Stefflon Don has taken to social media to express her disappointment over the poor power supply in the country.

Read Also: Singer Flavour Plays Guitar While Singing For His Aged Father (Video)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Burna Boy, Stefflon don
0

You may also like

For The Love Of Curves: Super-Hot Instagram Model Flaunts Luscious Body

E-money

Five Star Music Reveals Where E-Money Got His Honourary Doctorate Degree

Crazy: Celebrity Sp*rms to be up for Sale from Next Year, Ladies Start Saving!

R Kelly ‘Hip-hopera’ Trapped In The Closet Returns

Iyabo Ojo Fires Back At Mercy Aigbe For Saying She Is Short

Wale Isn’t Coming To Nigeria Because His Flight Ticket Wasn’t Paid

Offa Robbery: Police offer N5 million reward for wanted gang leaders, releases photos

Alex Ekubo and IK Ogbonna slay in traditional Ivorian attires

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo shares cute selfie with his “daughter”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *