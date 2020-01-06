Rare Video Of Burna Boy Carrying His Girlfriends’ Bestfriend Emerges Online

A video of Nigerian singer, Burna Boy playfully carrying his Jamaican girlfriend, Stefflon Don’s best-friend in an attempt to throw her into the pool has surfaced online.

The self-acclaimed African Giant and his girlfriend had set out to spend quality time with their friends at a resort in Lagos.

The couple held on to each other as they enjoyed a boat cruise while heading to their destination.

While trying to have a good time, the singer lifted his girlfriend’s friend along with another chiseled man with the intention of throwing her into the water so she could swim with them.

However, they got more than they bargained for as the lady’s breast almost popped out from her outfit.

Information Nigeria recalls Stefflon Don has taken to social media to express her disappointment over the poor power supply in the country.

Watch the video below: