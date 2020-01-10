Reactions As Kim Kardashian Shows Off Luxury Kitchen (Video)

Popular American reality show star, Kim Kardashian really knows how to cause the internet to stand still.

The reality TV celebrity is no stranger to being in the news and she has done it again. The reality show star recently took fans on a tour of her fully stocked refrigerator.

Nigerians have now reacted to the video on social media as the world has become one small village where everything concerns everyone.

In the video, Kim took her fans on a tour of her massive kitchen, pantry, and walk-in refrigerator. The kitchen had an array of fridges, pantries and appliances where the Kardashian’s store and make their food.

Many fans on social media seemed to be more surprised by her walk-in fridge as some people even described it as being bigger than their house.

Watch Her Show Off Her Kitchen Below:

My IG stories has a more in depth tour 🌽🍏🦞🍒🍋🥑🥦🧀🧇🍣🥥 pic.twitter.com/VvYWou01QS — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 9, 2020

Some Reactions