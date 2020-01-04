Reactions Trail Cardi B’s Move To Apply For Nigerian Citizenship

Following the move by American singer, Cardi B to apply for Nigerian citizenship, Nigerians have reacted.

Nigerians in their reactions have pointed out that the choice of the singer has clearly shown that Nigerian is bigger than Ghana. What do you think???

The comparison was borne out of the fact that the singer visited both countries during her recent visit to Africa with her visit to Ghana full of drama.

What Nigerians are saying:

Say hello to our beautiful First Lady, the newest Nigerian in town, Chioma Titilayo Buluchukwu aka Cardi B pic.twitter.com/2xpsa3loz1 — King Iseunife 👑 (@TheShawnife) January 3, 2020

When Cardi B came to Nigeria, she ate Nigerian jollof and since then, Nigeria has been her second favourite home. Now Cardi is coming back as a Nigerian citizen. Nigerian Jollof 99-1 Ghanaian Rice. 😅 — Victoria’s Brother 🕊️ (@theCyberNewt) January 3, 2020