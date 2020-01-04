Reactions Trail Cardi B’s Move To Apply For Nigerian Citizenship

by Eyitemi Majeed
American Rapper, Cardi B
Cardi B

Following the move by American singer, Cardi B to apply for Nigerian citizenship, Nigerians have reacted.

Nigerians in their reactions have pointed out that the choice of the singer has clearly shown that Nigerian is bigger than Ghana. What do you think???

Read Also: Cardi B Moves To Apply For Nigerian Citizenship (Photo)

The comparison was borne out of the fact that the singer visited both countries during her recent visit to Africa with her visit to Ghana full of drama.

What Nigerians are saying:

