Reactions Trail Pictures Of Eve Esin And A Married Colleague In Compromising Position

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerians have expressed their displeasure over a picture of actress, Eve Esin licking the face of her married colleague, Stanley Igboanugo on set.

Nollywood stars, Eve Esin and Stanley Igboanugo
The actress had innocently shared the pictures via Instagram and one of them shows her giving the actor, who recently tied the knot, a peck while laying on his chest.

Esin captioned the photos:

“Set benefits sha to think this my bro man just got married a week plus ago@stanleyigboanugo7 enjoy while it last”.

While Igboanugo wrote:

“Hey guys we are cooking this one heavily wait it’s coming your way soon. Always with my tutor a great thespian”.

However, the duo received a lot of backlash despite making it clear that the pictures are from the set of a movie.

See the reactions below:

Nigerians's reactions

Tags from the story
Eve Esin, Stanley Igboanugo
