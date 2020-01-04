Real Madrid Begin 2020 With Impressive Victory To Move Top Of Laliga

by Valerie Oke
Real Madrid players jubilating a goal
Real Madrid players jubilating a goal

Real Madrid started the new year with an emphatic 3-0 victory over stubborn Getafe to move provisional to the top of the La Liga table.

The Los Blancos would now remain top of the league on two points ahead of fierce rival, FC Barcelona who travel to Espanyol later in the day.

Read Also: El-Classico: Real Madrid, Barcelona Reach 17 Years Low

The Los Blancos who who were not at the top of their games profited from an own goal to take the lead at half time before going on to add two more goals through Raphael Varane and Lucas Modric respectively.

Tags from the story
Getafe, Laliga, luka modric, Raphael Varane, Real Madrid
0

You may also like

Wenger Dreams Fabregas Return To Emirates

Government Budgets N5.5 Billion for Sports in 2014.

IAAF Set to Honour Ogba With a Veteran Pin.

INEC expresses disappointment over turn out at Polling units

CAF U-17: Eaglets Clash With Baby Elephants In Final

Five Home-Based Eagles to Join Squad for Tanzania

Keshi Set to Test Home-Based Eagles’ Strength Against Ethiopia.

Juve 2-1 Real: Tevez’s Goal Makes The Difference

PSG Announces Luiz’s Five-Year Deal from Chelsea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *