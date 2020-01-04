Real Madrid Begin 2020 With Impressive Victory To Move Top Of Laliga

Real Madrid started the new year with an emphatic 3-0 victory over stubborn Getafe to move provisional to the top of the La Liga table.

The Los Blancos would now remain top of the league on two points ahead of fierce rival, FC Barcelona who travel to Espanyol later in the day.

The Los Blancos who who were not at the top of their games profited from an own goal to take the lead at half time before going on to add two more goals through Raphael Varane and Lucas Modric respectively.