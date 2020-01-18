Sports

Real Madrid Opened Up 3 Points Lead At The Summit Of The League Table

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Real Madrid players jubilating a goal
Spanish powerhouse has now opened up five points provisionally lead over rival, Barcelona who sit on second following its hard-fought victory over Sevilla at the Santiago Benerbeau.

The match which began at a fast pace was dominated throughout the first half by the Los Blancos until Brazilian midfielder, Casemiro opened the scoring.

Sevilla the pushed for an equaliser and were rewarded for their high pressing later in the second half.

Read AlsoReal Madrid Begin 2020 With Impressive Victory To Move Top Of Laliga

However, Casemiro popped up again to bundle the ball into the net to make the scoreline 2-1.

 

