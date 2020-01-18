Sports

Real Madrid Opened Up 5 Points Lead At The Summit Of The League Table

By Valerie Oke

Real Madrid Opened Up 5 Points Lead At The Summit Of The League Table

Spanish powerhouse has now opened up five points provisionally lead over rival, Barcelona who sit on second following its...
Arsenal Held At Emirates By Stubborn Sheffield United

Arsenal were denied the maximum three points during their domestic league fixture at the Emirates by stubborn Sheffield United...
League Champions, Manchester City Slip Up Again In Title Race

English Premier League champions, Manchester City suffered another setback in the title defence as they were held at home...
Stop Drinking Garri To Avoid Lassa Fever: Medical Expert

Dr Boniface Okolo, Director of Public Health, Enugu State, has advised  Nigerians against consuming soaked garri to avoid contacting...
PDP: We Will Not Allow Judiciary Become Departments Of APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is ready to explore all constitutional means to ensure that government respects...
Valerie Oke

Real Madrid players jubilating a goal
Real Madrid players jubilating a goal

Spanish powerhouse has now opened up five points provisionally lead over rival, Barcelona who sit on second following its hard-fought victory over Sevilla at the Santiago Benerbeau.

The match which began at a fast pace was dominated throughout the first half by the Los Blancos until Brazilian midfielder, Casemiro opened the scoring.

Sevilla the pushed for an equaliser and were rewarded for their high pressing later in the second half.

Read AlsoReal Madrid Begin 2020 With Impressive Victory To Move Top Of Laliga

However, Casemiro popped up again to bundle the ball into the net to make the scoreline 2-1.

 

