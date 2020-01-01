Reality Dawns, Maureen Esisi Finally Admits She Is Single

Maureen Esisi, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu has announced she is single following the end of their three-year-old marriage.

She took to Instagram to announce that she is ‘Single’ in a post which she also wrote: ‘#NoManners2020.’

Maureen Esisi and Blossom Chukwujekwu, who both got married in 2016 have since gone their separate ways.

However, months ago, runours of trouble in their marriage hit the social media.

