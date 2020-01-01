Reality Dawns, Maureen Esisi Finally Admits She Is Single

by Olayemi Oladotun

Maureen Esisi, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu has announced she is single following the end of their three-year-old marriage.

Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi
Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi

She took to Instagram to announce that she is ‘Single’ in a post which she also wrote: ‘#NoManners2020.’

Also Read: He Has No Idea How Much I Pray For Him – Maureen Esisi Says Months After Split From Blossom Chukwujekwu

Maureen Esisi and Blossom Chukwujekwu, who both got married in 2016 have since gone their separate ways.

However, months ago, runours of trouble in their marriage hit the social media.

See her post below:

Maureen Esisi
Maureen Esisi’s post
