Reality Star, Nina Ivy Set To Wed Mystery Man In February: Report

A report obtained from Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog says popular reality star, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi alias Nina Ivy is set to wed her heartthrob in February.

Information Nigeria recalls Nina Ivy had revealed that 2019 was the year she found that one true love.

SDK claims the couple met in February 2019 and their wedding introduction was conducted in the reality star’s family house in Owerri on Thursday.

The blog also claims the proper ceremony will take place hold next month.

According to SDK Sources,

”Nina is marrying someone she met in 2019 and she already confirmed in a post before January that she found love in 2019.he is stuck on Nina and has been very supportive and decided to Marry her after something ground breaking happened between them”.

”Both families have met and concluded and his family loves Nina and cannot wait to take her home. The Aso-ebi colour has been picked but Nina is still coding things and will only let her close friends know soon.

“The identity of the man will be unveiled at their traditional wedding next month..we her close friends are shielding him for her before someone will come and claim him with receipts the way they did that her bobo that she exposed”.

The source said this in reference to Nina’s last boyfriend whom she visited in the US and after she posted his photo, all hell broke loose with a lady coming out to say she is his girlfriend and they are engaged.