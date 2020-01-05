Reality Star, Tacha Bares Her Cleavage In New Photos

Big Brother Naija season 4 ex-housemate, Natacha Akide, alias Tacha, has taken to her Instagram page to share pictures from her 24th birthday shoot.

The controversial reality star had marked the special occasion by organising a dinner party where she invited few of her fellow housemates and other celebrities.

The self-acclaimed “Port-Harcourt first daughter” had also received a Mercedes Benz gift from her fans alias Titans.

Tacha shared photos she took before the party and her outfit was quite revealing as a massive amount of cleavage were left exposed.

See the photos below: