Reality Star, Tacha Bares Her Cleavage In New Photos

by Amaka Odozi

Big Brother Naija season 4 ex-housemate, Natacha Akide, alias Tacha, has taken to her Instagram page to share pictures from her 24th birthday shoot.

Tacha
Reality star, Tacha

The controversial reality star had marked the special occasion by organising a dinner party where she invited few of her fellow housemates and other celebrities.

The self-acclaimed “Port-Harcourt first daughter” had also received a Mercedes Benz gift from her fans alias Titans.

Tacha shared photos she took before the party and her outfit was quite revealing as a massive amount of cleavage were left exposed.

Read Also: If You Have Friends Only When You Have Money, There Is A Problem: Jimmy Jatt

See the photos below:

Tacha

Tacha

 

Tags from the story
BBNaija Tacha, Natacha Akide
0

You may also like

South African TV Personality Minnie Dlamini shares more stunning photos from her fairytale wedding to her TV producer, Quinton Jones

Georgina Onuoha

Georgina Onuoha Rains Curses On Nigerians Supporting Donald Trump

Nollywood actress, Genevieve is DEAD!!!

Olamide speaks on Ongoing Conversation about his song “Science Student”

Everyday I’m Hustlin: Rick Ross Shuts Down Engagement Rumors

Popular IG model releases nude photos, covers her modesty with beads

Spotted: Tiwa Savage & M.I Abaga at Sarkodie’s New Boutique ‘Sark’ in Ghana

Check Out These Adorable Photos Of FFK’s Wife And Son Aragon (Photos)

Adunni Ade helps twin boys who were wiping car windows in traffic to secure employment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *