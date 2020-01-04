Reality Star, Tacha Set To Launch Clothing And Accessory Line (Video)

Popular reality star, Tacha is set to launch her clothing and accessories line called Titans collection on the 18th of January.

Tacha has again given her fans, popularly called Titans, another bragging right.

The serial entrepreneur broke the good news via her Instagram page with a video that shows the Trident sign and the name of her brand.

The controversial reality star simply captioned the post;

“18|01|2020

@titanscollections”

Information Nigeria recalls her colleague and frenemy, Mercy Eke also owns a clothing line.

See post below: