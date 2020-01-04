Reality Star, Tacha Set To Launch Clothing And Accessory Line (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Popular reality star, Tacha is set to launch her clothing and accessories line called Titans collection on the 18th of January.

Tacha
Controversial reality star, Tacha

Tacha has again given her fans, popularly called Titans, another bragging right.

The serial entrepreneur broke the good news via her Instagram page with a video that shows the Trident sign and the name of her brand.

Read Also: Ludacris Dances Zanku To Zlatan, Burna Boy’s “Killin Dem” (Video)

The controversial reality star simply captioned the post;

“18|01|2020

@titanscollections”

Information Nigeria recalls her colleague and frenemy, Mercy Eke also owns a clothing line.

See post below:

Tags from the story
mercy, Tacha, Titans
0

You may also like

Cruisetopia

BBNaija2019: Frodd Joins Cruisetopia On Eviction List

Kylie Jenner Fans Start GoFundMe Campaign To Help Her $900m Fortune Hit A BILLION

Bovi: “I Will Like To Delve Into Music”

Zlatan

Nothing Can Stop Me From Becoming A Father In 2020 – Zlatan Ibile

#BBNaija: Fans blast Ifu Ennada for rushing to visit Miracle, call her a Famzer

Wale Ojo, Patrick Doyle, Emem Isong others grace the premiere of “Sandcastle”

I Rebelled Against God And Got Pregnant At 16

What Nigerian artistes should avoid abroad – Lankusa

Ubi Franklin Shares Photo of himself in a Handshake, & Fans are Saying he’s a Vikings Cultist

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *