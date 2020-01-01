Reality Star, Tacha Stuns In Green Gown To Celebrate New Year (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide commonly called Tacha took to her Instagram page to celebrate the new year in style.

The reality star, who recently parted ways with her management since her exit from the reality show, Teebillz donned a green gown to welcome herself into the new year.

The reality star explained her reason for donning the green gown, saying it represents good health, wealth, and growth, as she wished her followers a happy new year.

