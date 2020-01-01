Reality Stars, Mercy And Ike Star In Music Video

by Olayemi Oladotun

A new music video has debunked the rumors that former Big Brother Naija housemates, Mercy, and Ike got married.

Ike and Mercy
BBNaija Housemates Ike and Mercy

Recall that some weeks ago, it was reported that the fellow reality star, Omashola announced that the reality stars got married traditionally.

Also Read: “Single And Not Searching” – BBNaija Winner, Mercy Eke Confirms Split With Ike (Photo)

Although Mercy had announced that she is single, some of her fans still doubted her words.

Now in a new music video released by singer cum dancer, MC Galaxy, the two reality stars have been shown acting a marriage scene.

Watch the video below:

