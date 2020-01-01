Reality Stars, Mercy And Ike Star In Music Video

A new music video has debunked the rumors that former Big Brother Naija housemates, Mercy, and Ike got married.

Recall that some weeks ago, it was reported that the fellow reality star, Omashola announced that the reality stars got married traditionally.

Although Mercy had announced that she is single, some of her fans still doubted her words.

Now in a new music video released by singer cum dancer, MC Galaxy, the two reality stars have been shown acting a marriage scene.

Watch the video below: