Reality Stars, Sir Dee, Tacha Hang Out At The Beach (Video)

2019 Big Brother Naija ex-housemates, Tacha and Sir Dee were recently spotted hanging out at the beach hours after Mercy and Mike were seen taking a dip in the pool.

Tacha shared clips of them at the beach and she asked her bestfriend, Sir Dee how he felt about her clothing and accessory line, Titans collection which will be out on the 18th of January before scolding him for not hyping her about it.

Sir Dee, however, joked about it and said he couldn’t wait for the package to arrive.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B66VzYXASyp/?igshid=1mybu2ph0xd1o