Reality TV Star, Cee-C Stuns In New Body Suit Photos

by Michael Isaac
Former BBNaija housemate, Cee-C
Former BBNaija housemate, Cee-C

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-c has shared a new photo on her Instagram and she is looking glam.

The reality TV star who is known for her controversial comments and actions at the Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala season’ is swerving into the New Year in these photos.

Sharing the photos in three posts, she pointed out that 2020 will be a year of using people.

READ ALSO – Peruzzi Boldly Confirms Cee-C As His Girlfriend(Photo)

In one of the post, she wrote: ” 2020! If I can use you and you can use me, COME FORWARD! The rest, F**K OFF”

See Photos Here:

Cee-C
Her Instagram Post
Cee-C
More Photos

 

Tags from the story
Cee-C
0

You may also like

Actress Eniola Badmus bounces back, blasts those who wished her dead while hospitalized

Photos: Iyabo Ojo, Fathia Williams, E-Money and his wife, Kcee, Peggy Ovire, others at actress, Tana Adelana’s birthday dinner

VIDEO: Mariah Carey suffers wardrobe malfunction at GMA

You Are Not In Control If Your Kids See You And fret – Yomi Fash Lanso

U. S., Cuba, others to participate in African Drums Festival

Check Out The Old Birthday Post Adesua Made Banky W That Left Us Clueless

“This sport is tougher than I thought” — British Boxer Laments while showing horrific facial injuries

Daddy Freeze

Daddy Freeze reacts to Korede Bello’s thoughts on poverty

Don Jazzy Deletes Every Photo On His Instagram Page, Except…….

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *