Reality TV Star Tacha Announces UK Tour In March 2020 (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Tacha
Reality star, Tacha

Reality TV star, Tacha has announced that she would be touring the UK in March.

The disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate has made a name for herself as one of the most talked-about housemates even after her disqualification.

Taking to Instagram, she announced that she is excited about the upcoming tour.

Recall also that the feud between Tacha’s fans and Mercy’s fan went a step further after Tacha fans allegedly started death rumours about Mercy and her mother.

READ ALSO – Mercy Eke’s Sister Accuses Tacha’s Fans Of Spreading Death Rumors (Video)

Sharing a video on her Instagram, she called on her UK fans to get ready to receive her.

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7RNrAXg6Y1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

