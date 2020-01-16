Regina Daniels And Husband Serve Couple Goals (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels seems to have finally returned into the arms of her husband, Ned Nwoko, if the recent photo she shared on her Instagram page is anything to go by.

The screen diva has been on holiday with her last known destination being Paris.

Also, the husband has been carrying on with his malaria awareness campaign while the screen diva holidays.

However, sharing a new photo on her page on Thursday, 16th January the screen diva and hubby were seen all loved up as they share couple goals in the new photo.

She then tagged the photo ‘lady in pink’.