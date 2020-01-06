Remains Of Murdered LASU Student To Be Buried In Lagos

The remains of Favour Daley-Oladele, a final-year LASU student who was allegedly murdered for money rituals by her boyfriend, Adeeko Owolabi, at a church in Ikoyi-Ile in Osun State, on December 8, will be buried in Lagos on Tuesday, January 7th.

Her family took the decision to give her a befitting burial after her remains were exhumed by the police for further investigations over the weekend.

Favour, who was in a relationship with Owolabi, was lured to a church at Ikoyi-Ile in Osun State and murdered by Owolabi and his herbalist, Segun Williams.

The herbalist who disguised as a prophet to aid the killing, urged them to cut her vital organs from her body which was used to prepare concoctions that Owolabi and his mother, Ruth, allegedly drank.

They have all been arrested by the police and would be arraigned to court soon.