‘Rema’s Style Of Music I Have Not Seen Before’- Jamaican Artist, Koffee

by Amaka Odozi

Jamaican dancehall singer, Mikayla Simpson alias Koffee, has openly declared her love for Mavin Records artiste, Rema and his unmatched style of music.

Jamaican singer, Koffee
The reggae singer had an exclusive interview on BBC 1 Xtra where she said that the Nigerian singer’s hit track, “Iron Man” is her favourite song to listen to especially when she is travelling.

According to the ‘toast’ hit maker, Rema’s style of music is ‘something new’ for her.

“His style of music I have never heard before, his versatility I haven’t seen,” Koffee said.

Watch the video below:

