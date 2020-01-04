Reno Omokri Reveals Things That Guarantees Success

Popular lifestyle expert, Reno Omokri took his twitter handle to reveal the three P’s that guarantee success.
The popular lifestyle expert pointed out that knowing one’s passion, developing one’s passion as a profession and making one’s passion a profession are guarantees to success.
The lifestyle expert, who has been rolling out ways to be successful in 2020, went on to advice that for anyone aiming to achieve anything meaningful in life, the person must not aspire to be liked, rather the person should aspire to be respected.
See his tweet below:
3 Ps that GUARANTEE SUCCESS:
* Know your PASSION
* Develop it on PURPOSE
* Make it your PROFESSION
Do this and success will come. But dont aspire to be liked if you want to achieve anything meaningful in your life. Instead, aspire to be respected#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 3, 2020