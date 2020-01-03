Reno Omokri Writes Open Letter To Women Who Call All Men Scum

by Temitope Alabi
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Author Reno Omokri has penned an open letter to women who call men scum.

According to Omokri, this is inaccurate as no woman has dealt with all the men alive and thus should not generalize men.

In his words;

”Dear women,

When you say ‘men are scum’, remember that you have dealt with a few men, and not all men. Therefore, BLAME the MAN or MEN, not the GENDER. Men are good! You have just not found the right one. And with that attitude, you NEVER will! And it is a LIE that GOOD MEN are RARE. They are not. They are plenty. It is BAD MEN that are RARE. Sadly, BAD MEN are the ones some few women are drawn to, because they don’t want to suffer with a GOOD MAN to build life from the scratch, so they fall victim to BAD MEN who lie to them!”

Reno Omokri
