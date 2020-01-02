Revealed: Wizkid Was Paid N1Bn For Endoresement Deal By UBA

Popular Nigerian afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun also known as Wizkid is said to have received as much as $3million which is equivalent to 1 billion naira as endorsement package from UBA, Africa fact zone reports.

According to the report, the deal is said to cover adverts, performances, and partnerships with the commercial bank.

Little wonder the talented singer declared months ago before signing the deal that he is about to bag the biggest deal in the whole of Africa.