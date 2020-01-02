Revealed: Wizkid Was Paid N1Bn For Endoresement Deal By UBA

by Eyitemi Majeed
Wizkid
Multi-award winning singer, Wizkid

Popular Nigerian afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun also known as Wizkid is said to have received as much as $3million which is equivalent to 1 billion naira as endorsement package from UBA, Africa fact zone reports.

According to the report, the deal is said to cover adverts, performances, and partnerships with the commercial bank.

Read Also: UK Supermodel, Naomi Campbell Wishes Her ‘Lil Brother’, Wizkid A Happy New Year; Says She Loves Him

Little wonder the talented singer declared months ago before signing the deal that he is about to bag the biggest deal in the whole of Africa.

Tags from the story
Ayodeji Balogun, wizkid
0

You may also like

MBGN 2017 winner Ugochi Ihezue departs Nigeria for Miss World pageant in China (Photos)

I’m Not At War With Banky W – Skales Explains

Maisie Williams Claps Back At The Daily Mail

‘Please stop calling my store line to toast me’ – Damilola Adegbite issues warning to male fans

Pretty Mike Gives Approximate Figure Of The Round Of S*x Recorded In Lagos Daily

Niyola Slams A Follower For Asking For The Whereabouts Of Her Breasts

PHOTO:Could This Be Tonto Dikeh’s Engagement Ring?

Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale lands Genevieve Magazine cover

Burna Boy finally addresses assault allegation leveled against him

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *