‘Rich, Wealthy’ – Uche Maduagwu Slams DJ Cuppy For Her Comment

by Michael Isaac
Nigerian Actor, Uche Maduagwu
Uche Maduagwu

Popular Nollywood actor and comedian, Uche Maduagwu has taken a swipe at DJ Cuppy for her comment on the difference between rich and wealthy.

Taking to Instagram, the actor dragged her as he hinted that she had no idea what she was talking about.

That said, this may just be a friendly nudge.

READ ALSO – Wake Up From Your Audio Bentley Dream – Uche Maduagwu Shades Tonto Dikeh

In his Instagram post, the actor hinted that DJ Cuppy has not tasted poverty, hence, she knows not what she was saying.

See Post Here: 

Uche Maduagwu
Maduagwu Slams DJ Cuppy
Tags from the story
DJ Cuppy, Uche Maduagwu
0

You may also like

Sex on the dance floor? Trending video shows couples basically in heat as they grind on one another publicly

BBNaija: Anto wows colleagues with twerking

Basket Mouth Takes Wife Issue To Social Media, Seek Fans Opinion

Chimamanda Adichie covers latest issue of Marie Claire

Eye Candies! Big Brother Germany Contestants Strip Completely N*ked for Raunchy Shower Scenes (Photos)

WOW!!! Katy Perry Breaks Twitter Record, Becomes The First User To Reach 100 Million Followers

Vast of Bracket: “I’ve been totally healed from Cancer of the blood”

Juliet Ibrahim Shows Her Twerking Skills

Juliet Ibrahim Shows Her Twerking Skills

This Hot Lady Is Searching For A Baby Daddy On Social Medial… Check Out Why

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *