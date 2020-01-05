‘Rich, Wealthy’ – Uche Maduagwu Slams DJ Cuppy For Her Comment

Popular Nollywood actor and comedian, Uche Maduagwu has taken a swipe at DJ Cuppy for her comment on the difference between rich and wealthy.

Taking to Instagram, the actor dragged her as he hinted that she had no idea what she was talking about.

That said, this may just be a friendly nudge.

READ ALSO – Wake Up From Your Audio Bentley Dream – Uche Maduagwu Shades Tonto Dikeh

In his Instagram post, the actor hinted that DJ Cuppy has not tasted poverty, hence, she knows not what she was saying.

See Post Here: