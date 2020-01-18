Entertainment

Rihanna And Her Billionaire Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel Reportedly Split

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Minister Arrested Over Night Club Shooting Incident

Babu Owino, an Embakasi East Member of Parliament has been arrested by police over the shooting incident that took...
Read more
World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Video: Serving Minister Shoots DJ Inside A Night Club

A video has surfaced showing a serving minister shooting a DJ at a club. According to online reports, the Kenyan...
Read more
World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Police Arrest Mom, Grandparents For Locking Children In Wooden Cages

The Police in Alabam, US, has arrested a mum, grandmother and grandfather for allegedly locking children in cages. The suspects...
Read more
FootballEyitemi Majeed - 0

Ashley Young Completes Medical With Inter Milan

Englishman, Ashley Young has completed his medicals with the Italian side, Inter Milan. The wing-back would now join the Nerazzurri...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

EFCC Detains Benue Assembly Clerk, Wife, Two Daughters Over N220m Fraud

  The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as arrested Torese Agena, clerk of Benue state house of assembly, over...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel
Rihanna and Hassan Jameel

Multiple reports have it that singer Rihanna has ended things with her billionaire boo Hassan Jameel.

According to multiple outlets, the 31-year-old singer called it quits with Hassan Jameel, after nearly three years of dating.

Read Also: American Singer, Rihanna Strikes Sexy Pose In New Bodysuit Outfit

With many fo her fans already tired about her not having released an album since 2016’s Anti, they took turns in poking fun at the fact that Jameel “probably got tired of waiting for the album too.”

“See what happens when you don’t release an album,” one fan wrote, with another adding, “Alright queen. Now is the time, drop the album. 2020!!!”

See more reactions below:

Previous article2020 NAACP Image Awards: See Full Nominations
Next articleFans Reacts To Eminem’s Joke About Shooting At Ariana Grande’s Concert
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Uche Maduagwu Reacts To Bobrisky’s Warning To Upcoming Crossdressers

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nollywood actor and comedian, Uche Maduagwu, has reacted to Bobrisky’s warning to upcoming crossdressers across the country. Recall that it was yesterday when Bob...
Read more

Beyoncé Flaunts Her Killer Curves In Her Adidas X IVY PARK Collaboration

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Beyonce's fans are over themselves as news has surfaced that the Adidas x IVY PARK capsule collection drops on Saturday. Beyonce, 38, has now released...
Read more

Pastor Mike Bamiloye Becomes Grandfather (Photo)

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nigerian pastor, filmmaker and director of Christian films, Mike Bamiloye has now become a grandfather. Pastor Mike is, however, popular known for his Mount...
Read more

BBNaija’s Khloe Blasts Ex-Classmates Who Once Bullied Her (Photo)

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe has taken a trip down memory lane to remember how she was bullied at school. The housemate, sharing her...
Read more
- Advertisement -