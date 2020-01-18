Rihanna And Her Billionaire Boyfriend, Hassan Jameel Reportedly Split

Multiple reports have it that singer Rihanna has ended things with her billionaire boo Hassan Jameel.

According to multiple outlets, the 31-year-old singer called it quits with Hassan Jameel, after nearly three years of dating.

With many fo her fans already tired about her not having released an album since 2016’s Anti, they took turns in poking fun at the fact that Jameel “probably got tired of waiting for the album too.”

“See what happens when you don’t release an album,” one fan wrote, with another adding, “Alright queen. Now is the time, drop the album. 2020!!!”

