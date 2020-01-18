Entertainment

Rita Dominic Hospitalized Over Undisclosed Ailment

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Minister Arrested Over Night Club Shooting Incident

Babu Owino, an Embakasi East Member of Parliament has been arrested by police over the shooting incident that took...
Read more
World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Video: Serving Minister Shoots DJ Inside A Night Club

A video has surfaced showing a serving minister shooting a DJ at a club. According to online reports, the Kenyan...
Read more
World newsTemitope Alabi - 0

Police Arrest Mom, Grandparents For Locking Children In Wooden Cages

The Police in Alabam, US, has arrested a mum, grandmother and grandfather for allegedly locking children in cages. The suspects...
Read more
FootballEyitemi Majeed - 0

Ashley Young Completes Medical With Inter Milan

Englishman, Ashley Young has completed his medicals with the Italian side, Inter Milan. The wing-back would now join the Nerazzurri...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

EFCC Detains Benue Assembly Clerk, Wife, Two Daughters Over N220m Fraud

  The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as arrested Torese Agena, clerk of Benue state house of assembly, over...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

 

[Photos]: Rita Dominic Releases New Photos As She Turns A Year Older
Rita Dominic
Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, was recently hospitalized over an undisclosed ailment. The actress made this known via a post on her IG page.

The 44-year-old actress, who was supposed to be on the panel at Creative Africa Exchange Conference, on Friday, which held in Kigali, Rwanda added that she is feeling much better.

Read Also: You Are Not Important – Troll Slams Empress Njamah After Rita Dominic Failed To Invite Her To Her Party

“Was hospitalised but well now. See you soon in Kigali for #CAX #CAX2020 #CreativeAfricaExchange @caxafrica,” she posted.

Rita since her emergence on the scene over 2 decades ago, has remained one of the most loved actors in Nigeria.

Previous articleFaithia Williams, Bimbo Oshin, liz Dasilva Celebrate Toyin Abraham’s Husband
Next articleCommercial Bus Driver Dies During Sex Romp In Delta Hotel
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Uche Maduagwu Reacts To Bobrisky’s Warning To Upcoming Crossdressers

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nollywood actor and comedian, Uche Maduagwu, has reacted to Bobrisky’s warning to upcoming crossdressers across the country. Recall that it was yesterday when Bob...
Read more

Beyoncé Flaunts Her Killer Curves In Her Adidas X IVY PARK Collaboration

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Beyonce's fans are over themselves as news has surfaced that the Adidas x IVY PARK capsule collection drops on Saturday. Beyonce, 38, has now released...
Read more

Pastor Mike Bamiloye Becomes Grandfather (Photo)

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nigerian pastor, filmmaker and director of Christian films, Mike Bamiloye has now become a grandfather. Pastor Mike is, however, popular known for his Mount...
Read more

BBNaija’s Khloe Blasts Ex-Classmates Who Once Bullied Her (Photo)

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe has taken a trip down memory lane to remember how she was bullied at school. The housemate, sharing her...
Read more
- Advertisement -