Rita Dominic Hospitalized Over Undisclosed Ailment

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, was recently hospitalized over an undisclosed ailment. The actress made this known via a post on her IG page.

The 44-year-old actress, who was supposed to be on the panel at Creative Africa Exchange Conference, on Friday, which held in Kigali, Rwanda added that she is feeling much better.

Read Also: You Are Not Important – Troll Slams Empress Njamah After Rita Dominic Failed To Invite Her To Her Party

“Was hospitalised but well now. See you soon in Kigali for #CAX #CAX2020 #CreativeAfricaExchange @caxafrica,” she posted.

Rita since her emergence on the scene over 2 decades ago, has remained one of the most loved actors in Nigeria.