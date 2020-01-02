Rivers Is A Christian State, Wike Insists

by Valerie Oke
Governor Wike
Governor Wike

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has restated that Rivers state is a Christian state and that nothing can make him change his stance about the state.

Speaking through his Chief of staff, Chukwuemeka Woke, at the special annual thanksgiving service by the Apara Committee of Friends at the St. Silas Anglican Church, Eneka, he added there is no alternatives to the declaration.

He said:

“ Let me say that the governor will not change his decision, no matter the level of intimidation and criticism about his declaration that Rivers State is a Christian state.

“ The reason is very simple. As a son and governor of Rivers State, he has the right and the authority to declare that the state has seen God ’s goodness, mercy, and compassion. So, there are no alternatives to the declaration.

“ That is why he will continue to worship God and declare Rivers, a Christian state. ”

