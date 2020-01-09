Rumours That Buhari Would Seek Third Term, ‘Idiotic’ – Ex Minister

Adebayo Shittu, former minister of communication, has described as ‘idiotic’ speculation that President Muhammadu Buhari would seek third term in 2023.

Adebayo also said that it may be difficult for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to get votes in 2023 if the party doesn’t resolve its internal issues.

The former minister said this when he featured on “The Frontliners” a programme organised by the association of veteran journalists, Osun state branch.

He noted also that the “Buhari factor” increased the popularity and acceptance of the ruling party in the last two general elections.

“In the last two elections, Buhari got over 15 million votes and that is because he is on the ballot. From the north alone, he got over 12 million votes on each occasion, ” he said.

“If the APC is not careful and put its house in order, where will the vote come in 2023 if the magnet of Buhari is no more on the ballot?

“Buhari is the most selfless leader Nigeria ever had. This is one president who when elected slashed his salary by 50 percent

“As we also know, his lifestyle for the past 20 years has not changed. He is not flamboyant. What he is looking for is good legacy.

“Obasanjo failed when he attempted it (third term); so you think a less ambitious person would now be the one to do that? It will not happen, so I think it is not a matter we should focus on. It is a waste of time.”