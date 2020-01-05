Samklef Reacts To Actresses Getting Car Gifts

Nigerian singer and producer, Samklef has reacted to many actresses claiming to have been gifted cars.

Recall another actress took to social media that she had gotten a Mercedes Benz gift.

Read Also: To Prove Nina Wrong That Her Car Is Not Fairly Used, Tacha Shares Interior Of Her Benz (Photo)

Reacting to this, Samklef stated that he wonders why only actresses get these gifts and not the male actors, adding that is this due to it being that women have three holes in their lower region.

Read his tweet below and share your thoughts with us;

”Everytime I see the female actress posting I just got this benz as a gift. Why is nobody gifting the male actors ? Is it because dem no get 3 holes for yansh ?”