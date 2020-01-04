Sammie Okoposo Attacks Pastor For Describing Paid Instrumentalists As Thieves

Popular Nigerian gospel artist, Sammie Okposo has taken a swipe at an unidentified pastor.

Taking to Instagram the gospel artist hinted that the pastor was speaking out of ignorance.

From his post, it was gathered that the pastor had said that any instrumentalists that is being paid for his/her services is related to the devil.

READ ALSO – Some Of Those I Moved With Later Turned To Highway Robbers – Sammie Okposo Reveals

Reacting to the video he shared, he pointed out that even though he doesn’t know the Pastor, the Pastor, however, was preaching out of ignorance.

See Photo Here:

Watch The Video Here: