Sandra Ikeji Calls Out Her Caterer Over Poorly Cooked Meal At Her Wedding (Photo)

Social media was treated to a lovely scene on Sunday, 5th December as Sandra, the younger sister to Linda Ikeji, had her Church wedding.

However, an unbelievable drama has ensued after the wedding.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, 6th December, Sandra called out the caterer who cooked at the event, accusing her of cooking a tasteless meal for her guests.

She wrote:

“@_amandagracescatering has the worse food ever..run as fast as you can from this caterer. Don’t book her, sour rice, salty afang, overly salted plantain, tasteless chicken. Bad service @_amandagracescatering go back to culinary or catering school, you need it. Don’t be deceived by the look of her food, it is tasteless. Post & delete. Worse caterer in the East @_amandagracescatering. Always a good to have a backup caterer. Thank God my mom had another caterer. When I complained she blamed her bad food on her coolers, her own coolers o.”