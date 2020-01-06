Sandra Ikeji Calls Out Her Caterer Over Poorly Cooked Meal At Her Wedding (Photo)

by Eyitemi Majeed
photo of meal served at the wedding
photo of meal served at the wedding

Social media was treated to a lovely scene on Sunday, 5th December as Sandra, the younger sister to Linda Ikeji, had her Church wedding.

However, an unbelievable drama has ensued after the wedding.

Read Also: Kemi Olunloyo Says Ned Nwoko Bought Linda Ikeji A Bentley

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, 6th December, Sandra called out the caterer who cooked at the event, accusing her of cooking a tasteless meal for her guests.

She wrote:

“@_amandagracescatering has the worse food ever..run as fast as you can from this caterer. Don’t book her, sour rice, salty afang, overly salted plantain, tasteless chicken. Bad service @_amandagracescatering go back to culinary or catering school, you need it. Don’t be deceived by the look of her food, it is tasteless. Post & delete. Worse caterer in the East @_amandagracescatering. Always a good to have a backup caterer. Thank God my mom had another caterer. When I complained she blamed her bad food on her coolers, her own coolers o.”

Tags from the story
linda ikeji, Sandra Ikeji
0

You may also like

16year Old Girl Surprised By Her Mom With A Range Rover As A Birthday Gift (Photos)

PHOTO: Why I Removed My Pants On Stage – Burna Boy Reveals

Speed Darlington Finally Acquires A Brand New SUV & We Need You To See It – VIDEO!

Saidi Balogun becomes UCH brand ambassador

‘How I Overcome Battles, Scandals’ – 2face Opens Up

Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky

‘Bobrisky My Husband’ – Tonto Dikeh Shades Ex-Husband

Singer Katy Perry sued over alleged tour injury

Fans gush after Simi posted this lovely photo with Adekunle Gold

Basketmouth Reacts To His Wife’s Birthday Surprise

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *